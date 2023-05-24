Tina Turner Dead At 83

Legendary singer Tina Turner died Wednesday at the age of 83.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” a spokesperson said in a post on Turner’s Facebook page. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Turner is best known for her hits “Simply the Best,” “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” and “Proud Mary.”

Turner got her start alongside her ex-husband Ike Turner before launching a successful solo career.