‘Such A Dehumanizing Moment’: Famous Actress Alleges A Director Demanded To See Her Underwear

Priyanka Chopra revealed an uncomfortable exchange she allegedly had with a director that resulted in her walking away from a role.

The famous actress and singer candidly discussed the alleged incident during a recent interview with The Zoe Report. She said the disturbing on-set encounter occurred in 2002 or 2003 and left her feeling very uneasy about the industry as a whole.

Chopra described the way she acted out the role. “I’m undercover, I’m seducing the guy — obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover. But I’m seducing the guy and you have to take off one piece of clothing [at a time],” she said.

“I wanted to layer up [but] the filmmaker was like, ‘No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise, why is anybody coming to watch this movie?’”

Chopra described the way the alleged situation unfolded and how the message was relayed.

“He didn’t say it to me,” Chopra said. “He said it to the stylist in front of me. It was such a dehumanizing moment.,” she said to The Zoe Report.

The famous actress couldn’t make peace with allegedly being objectified on the job.

"It was a feeling of, 'I'm nothing else outside of how I can be used, my art is not important, what I contribute is not important," she said.

Chopra quit the role and left the job entirely just two days after the incident. She took the initiative to pay the production crew out of pocket for the money they lost as a result of her departure following advice from her father.

“I just couldn’t look at [the director] every day,” she said.