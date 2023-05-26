REPORT: Former NFL Star Robbed Of $1 Million In Jewelry And Personal Items

Thieves reportedly made off with roughly $1 million in stolen goods belonging to former NFL star Shannon Sharpe after robbing his home May 19, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement officials said Sharpe’s Los Angeles home was burglarized between 7 pm and 9:30 pm after Sharpe left his home to have dinner with friends, according to TMZ. Sharpe told police expensive watches, jewelry, and some designer bags were stolen.

Sharpe said he noticed something was not quite right when he returned to his residence and phoned police to investigate. Police did not observe any obvious signs of forced entry, and are continuing to look into the matter, TMZ reported.

It is not yet clear if this was a crime committed by one person, or multiple thieves, and no suspect information has been released at this time. (RELATED: Lily Collins’ Wedding Rings Reportedly Stolen From Los Angeles Hotel Spa)

Sharpe has posted a $50,000 reward for anyone that can produce suspect information that leads to an arrest and conviction, according to TMZ. No arrests have been made at this time.

The former football star and prominent TV pundit hasn’t spoken publicly about the incident. He continues to sit alongside longtime analyst Skip Bayless on Fox Sports’ “UNDISPUTED” sports debate show.