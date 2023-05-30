Former First Lady Diagnosed With Dementia

Rosalynn Carter, the former First Lady of the United States under President Jimmy Carter, has been diagnosed with dementia, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Carter’s diagnosis was announced by The Carter Center, a non-profit that she and her husband co-founded in 1982 after he left office, on Twitter. The statement did not say whether she, aged 95, was being provided medical treatment following the diagnosis.

“She continues to live happily at home with her husband,” the statement read, adding that “[w]e do not expect to comment further.” Carter’s husband, former President Carter, aged 98, has been in hospice care since February 18, an arrangement where he will not receive further medical care and remain at home until his death.

Carter spent four years as First Lady of the United States from 1977 to 1981, following four years as the First Lady of Georgia from 1971 to 1975, during her husband’s terms as President and Governor of Georgia, respectively. Since leaving the White House, she has participated in The Carter Center’s humanitarian activities related to “mental health, caregiving, early childhood immunization, human rights, and conflict resolution,” according to the organization’s website.

On caregiving, she individually founded the “Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers” in 1987 to connect persons with illnesses to caregivers for support. The Carter Center’s statement invoked the Institute, asking “for understanding for our family and for everyone across the country serving in a caregiver role.”

Following Jimmy Carter’s entry into hospice care, President Joe Biden said that Carter had asked him to deliver the eulogy at his state funeral, an honor granted to all deceased presidents, according to the U.S. Army’s Military District of Washington, which conducts the funerals.

The Carter Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

