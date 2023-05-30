Video Shows Crown-Smashing Rampage By Husband Of Beauty Pageant Runner-Up

A recently released video shows the husband of beauty contestant Nathally Becker rushing the stage and smashing the crown upon discovering she was not the winner.

Emannuelly Belini was being crowned at Brazil’s Miss Gay Mato Grosso 2023 on Saturday when things took a dramatic turn. Runner-up Becker was graciously showing her support for Belini’s win when her husband stormed onto the stage and snagged the crown right out of someone’s hand, seconds before they rested it on Belini’s head. He tossed the crown to the floor aggressively and tried to grab Becker and drag her off-stage. Security immediately jumped in to de-escalate the situation, as seen in a video posted by TMZ.

Becker’s husband grabbed the crown once more and smashed it to the floor a second time. He gestured wildly and attempted to drag his wife off-stage, but security agents stepped in to calm him down.

He was eventually led off stage, but the damage to the crowning moment– and the crown itself- was already done.

The event organizers reportedly released a statement after the incident to reiterate that Belini was the winner of the event, according to TMZ. (RELATED: REPORT: Former Chef Armed With A Knife Attacks Benedict Cumberbatch’s Home)

They also condemned the actions of Becker’s husband and cautioned that they will be seeking legal action against him as a result of the ordeal, according to TMZ.