Parents Charged After Two-Year-Old Child Overdoses On Fentanyl

Two parents are in jail after their two-year-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl, according to KOB 4.

Albuquerque, New Mexico, police officers responded to a call on Sunday, where they found the child lying on the floor, according to KOB 4. Medical personnel pointed out that the child’s slow breathing and abnormally small pupils indicated a likely opiate overdose. (RELATED: Woman Charged With Murder After Baby Dies Drinking Her Fentanyl Infused Breastmilk)

First responders administered Narcan, according to KOB 4.

Two Albuquerque parents are in jail after their toddler overdosed on fentanyl. Police say this is the second time something like this has happened recently. https://t.co/SE4x2rdVHW — KOB 4 (@KOB4) May 30, 2023

David Olivas, the child’s father, at first denied the presence of drugs inside the house, but the child’s mother, Chanel Gallegos, reportedly revealed that she had a history of opioid use, according to KOB 4. Police inspected the home and found a plastic bag containing round, blue pills. They also detected a strong smell of fentanyl and burnt foil permeating the house.

This is the second case of an infant overdosing on opioids in the last two weeks, the outlet noted.

New Mexico enacted the Comprehensive Addiction Recovery Act (CARA) in 2019 which which ensured “early intervention for substance-exposed infants.”

Olivas claimed that they did not receive any help despite reportedly qualifying for the program, according to KOB 4.

Gallegos and Olivas are now facing charges of child abuse, according to the outlet.