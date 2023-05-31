Bob Myers Leaving Golden State Warriors After Four NBA Championships, Two ‘Executive Of The Year’ Awards

Woah … this is huge.

Bob Myers is leaving the Golden State Warriors, resigning from his positions of president and general manager, according to an announcement from the team Tuesday.

Joining Golden State‘s front office in 2011, Myers is credited with being the architect who built the Warriors dynasty that has won four NBA championships, giving him two “Executive of the Year” awards while at it.

2x NBA Executive of the Year.

4x NBA Champion.

The architect of an era. After 11 seasons, Bob Myers will step down from his role as President of Basketball Operations / General Manager at the conclusion of his contract. Thank you for everything, Bob. pic.twitter.com/6DrLsmrqcw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 30, 2023

“You can’t make it to a day like this anymore without everyone knowing what you’re going to say,” said the 48-year-old Myers at a press conference Tuesday. “I’ve only known how to do things one way my whole life. It doesn’t feel right to do something when I can’t give it everything. And that’s what it takes to do what we’ve done over the last, for me, 12 years.”

“I’ve only known how to do things one way my whole life… and it doesn’t feel right to do something when I can’t give it everything.” Golden State’s Bob Myers officially announces stepping down as the franchise’s president and general manager pic.twitter.com/2j1vuBQy2H — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 30, 2023

Say what you want about Bob Myers just being a general manager, but this one is pretty iconic considering that he’s the one responsible for building the dynastic team that brought four championships to the Bay Area.

If you’re the Warriors, this has gotta sting a little bit. Sure, you still have your main corps of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, but man … moves like this usually signal a complete collapse of a dynasty or title contender, and in this case, Myers could be the first domino to fall. (RELATED: REPORT: Philadelphia 76ers Hiring Nick Nurse As Head Coach)

Will that be the feat of the modern-day Warriors (who are currently full of drama)?

We’ll see. (*pops popcorn*)