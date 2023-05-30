REPORT: Philadelphia 76ers Hiring Nick Nurse As Head Coach

Solid hiring by the Sixers — championship-caliber, to be exact.

The Philadelphia 76ers are hiring Nick Nurse as their new head coach to replace the ousted Doc Rivers, handing him the challenge of delivering the franchise their first NBA championship in 40 years, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Throughout Sunday and Monday, both the Sixers and Phoenix Suns were in conversations with Nurse and his agent Andy Miller, reported Klutch Sports, which ultimately led to Nurse making a tough decision between two contenders, sources told ESPN.

There are two reasons why Nurse decided to commit to Philadelphia (via ESPN): 1. He wants to coach MVP Joel Embiid, and 2. He has a history with Daryl Morey, who is the president of basketball operations for the 76ers. According to Woj’s sources, Nurse shined during his interview after selling the Sixers a vision that’s centered around Embiid.

Nurse won an NBA title as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

