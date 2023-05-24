REPORT: LeBron James, Golden State Warriors Potentially Have Mutual Interest In One Another

Wow … this would be absolutely insane.

When LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were swept out of the NBA Playoffs by the Denver Nuggets, the self-proclaimed “king” shockingly revealed that he is contemplating retirement (or so he says).

However, we’ve also seen recent reports about the Lakers trying to bring in an elite point guard. Just a day before LeBron said he was considering retirement, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Kyrie Irving is “ready to come” to the Lakers to reunite with his “king,” and then a day after LBJ’s comments, it was reported by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha that Los Angeles has had “internal discussions” about bringing in Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young.

But now here we are with this bombshell report.

There potentially could be mutual interest between LeBron James, and get this … the dynastic Golden State Warriors, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. And yes, we’re talking about the Steph Curry-Warriors, Klay Thompson-Warriors, Draymond Green, coached by Steve Kerr…

Holy cow.

LeBron James says he might retire. But why? Is this about leverage to force the Lakers to go all-in? If they don’t, how soon until Draymond recruits LeBron to the Warriors? Or is this actually it? More on @ringer on a pivotal summer ahead for the Lakers: https://t.co/La3ueeWc1G — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 23, 2023

It’s no secret that LeBron James and Steph Curry are interested in playing with each other one day, so this certainly isn’t out of the realm of possibility, and with the legendary status that LeBron has put himself on, I don’t think it would hurt his brand at all to make a move like this. People already hate him, so public perception wouldn’t matter, he’d have the leverage there. So with that being the case, this move could easily be done by LBJ. (RELATED: Florida Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky Breaks 63-Year-Old Record For Most Saves In First 3 Games Of Conference Final)

Man … just imagine that though. Championship after championship after championship … after championship.