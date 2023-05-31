‘Hopelessly Corrupt’: Devin Nunes Says ‘No Way I Would Trust The Current FBI’ Over Defied Subpoena

Former Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California, who also served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Wednesday that there’s “no way I would trust the current FBI” over its defiance of a House Oversight Committee subpoena.

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa wrote to the FBI on May 3 to demand that the agency produce a document that allegedly details a bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden. Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said during a Tuesday appearance on “Fox and Friends” that a contempt of Congress charge could be an option if FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to turn over a subpoenaed document, which the FBI did not do even after a Wednesday phone call between Comer and Wray. (RELATED: ‘Fired Immediately’: Ron DeSantis Pledges To Axe FBI Director, Clean House In DOJ)

“I will tell you that there is no way that I would trust the current FBI or the Department of Justice on this,” Nunes told Trace Gallagher, who was guest-hosting “The Story with Martha MacCallum.” “And if I’m Comer, look at what happened in ‘17, and ‘18, and ‘19 and ‘20 with the whole Russia hoax, the Durham investigation, everything we uncovered. The FBI blocked us at every single corner.”

WATCH:

“There is no way in holy hell that Wray should be able to get away with what he got away with in ‘17, ‘18, ‘19, ‘20, ’21, ‘22 and don’t even get started on what Durham uncovered where essentially nobody was prosecuted at the DOJ and FBI,” Nunes said. “They are hopelessly corrupt, if I can put it lightly.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.