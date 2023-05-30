Speaker McCarthy Threatens To Hold FBI Director In Contempt Over Joe Biden Document

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is threatening to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress if the bureau does not produce a document alleging potential wrongdoing by President Joe Biden.

“Let me tell Director Christopher Wray, right here, right now, if he misses the deadline today, I am prepared to move contempt charges in Congress against him. We have jurisdiction over this,” McCarthy said Tuesday on Fox and Friends.”We have jurisdiction over this. He can send us the document, we have a right to look at that, Republicans and Democrats alike in that committee, and if he does not follow through with the law, we will move contempt charges against Christopher Wray and the FBI. They are not above the law.”

The House Oversight and Government Accountability Committee, led by chairman James Comer of Kentucky, has repeatedly requested that the FBI produce an FD-1023, which details an interview with a source. The source reportedly told FBI officials that Biden was involved in a $5 million bribery scheme when he was vice president. Comer set a May 30 deadline for the FBI to produce the document.

“We’ve asked the FBI to not only provide this record, but to also inform us what it did to investigate these allegations. The FBI has failed to do both. The FBI’s position is ‘trust, but you aren’t allowed to verify.’ That is unacceptable,” Comer said on May 23 after the bureau ignored an initial deadline to produce the document. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘We Can’t Trust The FBI’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims FBI ‘Protecting Joe Biden’ By Withholding Document)

The Oversight Committee is conducting a wide range of investigations into the Biden family’s business dealings. During Joe Biden’s vice presidency, members of his family formed a series of limited liability committees to conduct business with foreign nationals, Republicans on the committee alleged during a May 10 press conference. Those companies received more than $10 million in payments.