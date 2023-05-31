REPORT: Lionel Messi On Verge Of Massively Glorious Deal That Would See Him Play For Both Barcelona And Inter Miami

South Florida! Stand up!

For months, it’s been rumored that Lionel Messi could potentially make a return to Barcelona, and reports have also linked soccer’s greatest of all time to David Beckham’s Inter Miami. Well, it appears that Messi could actually play for both, as negotiations are on between the two clubs for a buy-and-loan exchange deal, according to goal.com.

In the proposed deal, Messi would sign with Inter Miami this summer as a free agent, and then loan him out to Barcelona for a period of 18 months. Afterwards, the mega superstar will then go back to South Beach for his twilight era. The deal would give Messi the opportunity to continue playing at the highest level of soccer up until the 2024 Copa America. Then, the G.O.A.T will make the transition to Major League Soccer in Miami.

Barcelona could strike a deal with Inter Miami to help them bring Lionel Messi back this summer 🤝 — GOAL News (@GoalNews) May 31, 2023

Wow … what a time it is to be a South Florida sports fan.

You’ve got the outright magical runs of both the Miami Heat (NBA Finals) and Florida Panthers (NHL Stanley Cup Final), the Miami Dolphins setting themselves up for a Super Bowl run, the Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team made the Final Four back in March Madness (and don’t forget the women making it to the Elite Eight). And should I also bring up the fact that the Canes baseball team is fresh off an appearance in the ACC Championship game?

I guess I just did, and now here is my beloved city able to swim in an absolutely glorious report that has Lionel Messi — soccer’s G.O.A.T., fútbol’s G.O.A.T — belonging to us and wearing those swagged out Inter Miami jerseys.

Man … am I dreaming? (RELATED: Miami Heat Avoid Historic Collapse To Gloriously Punch Their Tickets To The NBA Finals; Beat Boston Celtics, 4-3)

Such a glorious time. Just a glorious, glorious time.