‘You Are Looking For Me:’ Man Allegedly Calls Police To Confess To Series Of Killings

Police have charged a Texas man with two new counts of murder after he allegedly confessed to killing his roommate and a woman, according to My San Antonio.

Raul Meza, 62, allegedly confessed to the killing of former Travis County probation officer Jesse Fraga, and a woman, Gloria Lofton, according to My San Antonio. Austin Police Detective Patrick Reed reported that Meza allegedly made his confession on Tuesday night, revealing “he was ready and prepared to kill again, and he was looking forward to it,” according to ABC 7. (RELATED: America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer May Be Sitting In A Texas Cell. Here’s What The FBI Knows About His Confessed Murders)

“My name is Raul Meza and you are looking for me,” Meza allegedly said during the call, according to My San Antonio. Reed claimed that Meza told him that he was released from prison in 2016 and ended up murdering a woman soon after, according to ABC 7.

A Texas man is facing two new murder charges after he allegedly called police to confess to killing his roommate. https://t.co/P7kqQ8sxFt — ABC News (@ABC) May 31, 2023

The Austin Police Department announced that they are investigating up to 10 other cases that are similar to the alleged confession, ABC 7 reported.

“Here’s a serial killer that justice was not served. It was a travesty of justice,” Interim Assistant City Manager Bruce Mills said, according to My San Antonio.

Mills was the primary detective who investigated the death of eight-year-old Kendra Page, who was discovered in a dumpster near Langford Elementary School on January 3, 1982. Meza was convicted of the murder that year but served just under 12 of 30 years in prison, according to My San Antonio.

“He’s killed how many people? We don’t know,” Mills added, according to ABC 7. Meza has been booked into the Travis County Jail but does not yet have a court date.