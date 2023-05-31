REPORT: Singer DaniLeigh Arrested For DUI After Allegedly Smashing Into A Person On A Moped

DaniLeigh, a singer and the mother of rapper DaBaby’s child, was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence and hitting a person on a moped with her car over Memorial Day weekend.

DaniLeigh, whose real name is Danielle Leigh Curiel, was arrested in Miami Beach and taken to jail early Tuesday morning, according to TMZ. Police allege she was involved in a DUI hit and run, and said the person riding the moped suffered a serious back injury. A police report noted that several witnesses observed DaniLeigh driving at a high rate of speed and swerving in and out of lanes near Miami Beach before striking the victim, according to TMZ.

DaniLeigh Arrested for DUI Hit & Run, Alleged Victim Suffers Fractured Spine https://t.co/ki0KaCwnwW — TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2023

The singer than allegedly continued driving, and dragged the moped and its driver for roughly one block, before someone was able to stop her vehicle, according to TMZ. A witness reportedly flagged down a nearby police officer who was able to stop DaniLeigh.

Police described her as smelling of alcohol and conducted a series of field sobriety test, which she failed. A breathalyzer readings registered 0.145 and 0.148, roughly twice the legal limit, per TMZ

DaniLeigh was reportedly booked on three felony charges: driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and DUI damage to property, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘They Had To Scalpel Off All The Skin’: Actor Reveals Young Daughter’s Horrific Injuries)

The moped-riding victim was treated at a local area hospital for a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture, according to TMZ.