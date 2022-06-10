REPORT: Famous Comedian Nabbed On DUI Charges

Actor and comedian David Koechner was nabbed by police for drinking and driving while on tour in Ohio, June 4, and this isn’t the first time he’s found himself in this predicament this year.

Koechner, best known for his starring roles in “Anchorman” and “The Office,” was reportedly stopped by police just before 2 a.m. and cited for operating a vehicle while under the influence, according to TMZ. A state trooper noticed Koechner swerving while driving and pulled him over to investigate. It was obvious to the officer that he smelled of alcohol, according to TMZ.

Koechner was in Ohio while on tour and had a commitment to host “The Office” trivia night on the same day he was pulled over. Luckily for the actor, he was only given a ticket for the offense, and was able to make his way to Ironton to fulfill his commitment, according to TMZ.

Koechner was in the same situation on New Year’s Eve, after being charged with a DUI and hit and run in Los Angeles. He reportedly blew two of his tires and ran over a street sign before coming to a stop, and was recorded as blowing .13 BAC at the scene of the incident, according to TMZ. That particular event led to his arrest, and Koechner was taken into custody at Ventura County Jail. (RELATED: Rey Maualuga Pleads Guilty To Multiple Felonies After DUI Crash)

This prompted a response from Koechner’s estranged wife, who then filed documents in court requesting that visitation with their children be temporarily suspended until progress could be made in ensuring his sobriety, reported the outlet. Koechner had filed for divorce from his wife Leigh in 2020, according to Daily Mail.

Any penalties surrounding his most recent run-in with the police remains unclear at this time. Koechner is scheduled to appear in court in July, TMZ noted.