REPORT: Detroit Pistons Hire Monty Williams As New Head Coach

Head coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second half Game One of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the LA Clippers at Footprint Center on April 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Clippers defeated the Suns 115-110. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Shoutout to Detroit!

The Detroit Pistons have been looking for a new head coach for a couple of months now, but they have reportedly found their man. The Pistons and Monty Williams have agreed on a six-year, $72 million deal for the latter to fill Detroit’s vacant position after Dwane Casey resigned last month, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Another report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN states that Williams’ deal is actually for $78.5 million over six years, and if that’s the case, it would have Williams with the largest coaching contract in NBA history.

Solid move by the Detroit Pistons.

If you don’t remember, Monty Williams led the Phoenix Suns to the 2021 Western Conference championship and a berth in the NBA Finals, so I like Detroit’s thinking here as far as the hire is concerned. That said, the hiring will only go so far with limited stardom. The Pistons have a lot of work to do to ensure Monty is effective.

Now, Detroit does have some resources – it’s probably why Monty felt comfortable taking the job. They’re riddled with a talented roster, but they’re young and still in development, so it’ll be a work in progress. On top of that, Detroit also has the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

But my problem is that the Pistons have no superstar, no leader — and we all know how the NBA is. You need a superstar to win. The good news is that Detroit has a load of cap space at their disposal, but on the flip side, what top free agent will want to suit up for the Pistons? (RELATED: Projected No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Victor Wembanyama Puts Up Insane Dunk During Mets 92 Warm Ups That Had Fans Going Crazy)

And that’s why they have a lot of work to do. Convincing somebody like Kyrie Irving or James Harden to go to Detroit just seems impossible to me.

But props to the D for having resources and trying to make things pop — typical blue-collar stuff from a champion city.