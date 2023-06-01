‘A Horrific Trend’: Major Gender Clinics Sued For Records On Trans Surgeries For Kids

America First Legal sued five gender clinics in Georgia, Iowa, Ohio, Utah, and Virginia on Thursday for public records related to their medical guidance for gender dysphoric children.

The Grady Health System, the LGBTQ Clinic at the University of Iowa, University of Utah Health, University of Virginia Health and Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Clinic provide sex-change surgeries, puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to minors under 18, the legal group alleges in a press release. (RELATED: Dallas Requires Officials To Use ‘Preferred Pronouns,’ Docs Reveal)

The release includes screenshots from the websites for all five clinics advertising various forms of transgender care and often explicitly mentioning minors.

“While children and adults across the United States are being experimented on, the American public remains largely in the dark about these clinics and their insidious practices,” the press release reads. “America First Legal is determined to obtain documents related to the total number of minors treated by these clinics each year, data regarding puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones prescribed annually, and other critical data on these so-called ‘transitions.'”

“Over the past several years, we have seen a horrific trend towards normalizing medical experimentation in children with the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and radical and irreversible surgeries to remove breasts and genitals,” said America First Legal Senior Advisor Ian Prior. “While other civilized nations are beginning to realize the insanity of engaging in this inhumane practice, medical clinics in the United States, with the backing of the Biden Administration, continue a march to dystopia by treating young children as guinea pigs. America First Legal is determined to investigate and expose these horrific practices to the American people and take action to put a stop to them.” (RELATED: Watch ‘Damaged: The Transing of America’s Kids’)

European countries, including England, Norway, and Sweden, have moved away from offering sex changes to minors due to their “experimental” nature, while President Joe Biden has repeatedly offered public support for transgender operations and hormones for children. Biden issued a statement Wednesday condemning states that ban sex-change treatments for minors, calling them “hateful measures.”

Puberty blockers can potentially lead to an increased risk of bone fractures later in life, while cross-sex hormones can affect a patient;s fertility, according to a handout from Oregon Health & Science University Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. Some medical experts believe the use of puberty blockers on young children may place children on a fast track towards receiving other sex-change treatments, such as cross-sex hormones or surgeries.