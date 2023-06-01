‘You Supported The Jab’: Trump Spars With Voter Who Blames Him For Deaths From COVID Vaccines

Former President Donald Trump sparred with an Iowa voter over COVID vaccines during a Thursday event, defending his decision to promote and fund their development.

“We have lost people because you supported the jab,” the voter told Trump, according to footage posted on a Twitter account supporting Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida. The mRNA vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer have reportedly been linked to increased myocarditis, particularly in young men, according to studies. (RELATED: ‘We Were Censored’ By White House For Pointing Out ‘Huge Problems’ With COVID Vaccines, Tucker Carlson Says)

WATCH:

“Everybody wanted a vaccine at that time,” Trump told the voter. “And I was able to do something that nobody else could have done, getting it done very, very rapidly. But I never was for mandates. I was — I thought the mandates were terrible.”

“You know, there’s a big portion of the country that thinks that was a great thing. You understand that. Not a lot of the people in this room, but there’s a big — but there is a big portion,” Trump continued. “I had a man come up to me the other day, who is actually a Democrat, liberal guy, a friend of mine, and he said to me, I don’t even know if he voted for me to be honest, but he’s a friend of mine, smart guy, but very liberal. He said, why is it you never mention what you did with the vaccines? I said, ‘No thanks, I’m not going to be doing that right now.’”

The Biden administration tried to censor then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, when he tried to discuss reports of adverse effects from the vaccines on Facebook, according to emails obtained during litigation that Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry of Louisiana posted on Twitter.

Trump pushed for the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines under Operation Warp Speed. Pfizer announced its COVID-19 vaccine on Nov. 9, 2020, and the vaccines were delivered and administered on a large scale beginning in 2021.

Florida launched a statewide grand jury investigation into the COVID-19 vaccines following a petition from DeSantis in December.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.