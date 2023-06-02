Utah School District Reportedly Pulls Bible From Elementary, Junior High School Libraries Over ‘Inappropriate’ Material

A Utah school district will remove the Bible from its elementary and junior high school libraries, according to ABC4.

The Davis School District plans to remove copies of the King James Bible from certain libraries in response to an unidentified individual allegedly complaining the Bible contained inappropriate material, ABC4 reported Thursday. While the Bible will purportedly be removed from elementary and junior high school libraries, it will remain in high schools.

Copies of the King James Bible are being removed from school library shelves at elementary and junior high facilities in Davis County.https://t.co/VjMs38aDO7 — ABC4 News (@abc4utah) June 1, 2023

The unidentified individual allegedly claimed the Bible violates a 2022 state law related to “sensitive materials in schools” and reportedly expressed frustration over other books being removed by school libraries, The Salt Lake Tribune reported in March 2023. (RELATED: Utah School District Considers Banning Bible After Parent Appears To Complain It Is Pornographic)

The law passed by the Utah legislature defines “sensitive material” as “instructional material that is pornographic or indecent,” according to the bill text.

The committee in charge found the Bible does not contain any “sensitive material as defined in Utah Code 76-10-1227, 76-10-1201 or 76-10-1203,” but that it does contain some “vulgarity” and “violence” that is inappropriate for young readers, ABC4 reported, citing a press release from Davis County School District Communications Director Christopher Williams.

The school district did not include the Bible in its curriculum, Williams reportedly said. It will be removed from “7-8 elementary/junior high schools,” the press release continued, according to ABC4.

A committee from the Davis School District Board of Education is reportedly set to hear an appeal filed by one person who has requested the Bible stay in all county schools.

The Daily Caller reached out to Williams for the press release and comment, but he did not respond in time for publication.