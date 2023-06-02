R&B Roofing and Remodeling CEO Scott Waldman on Prioritizing Team Members Welfare over Personal Gain

In the entrepreneurial world, successful businesses are typically driven by leaders who possess a unique vision coupled with a relentless pursuit of excellence. The home remodeling industry in particular, has seen its fair share of leaders, but few have made as significant an impact as Scott Waldman, the founder of R&B Roofing and Remodeling, one of the largest remodeling companies in the Kentuckiana region.

With a diverse portfolio ranging from residential to commercial projects, his company has become synonymous with innovation and exceptional deliverability. Yet, behind this thriving business is the inspiring story of a man who is not only passionate about his work but also deeply committed to fostering a positive and supportive work environment for his team members.

“When I founded the company, my goal was to create a business that not only upholds ethical practices, but also maintains the highest standards of care both toward our clients and our team members,” Waldman says. “My philosophy is that when everyone else succeeds, it benefits me as well.”

As a result of its commitment to innovation, time efficiency, and high-quality standards, combined with a customer-centric approach, R&B Roofing and Remodeling has seen remarkable growth since its establishment in 2009. What began as a small venture by a businessman seeking to make a lasting, positive impact on the community has turned into a thriving company that now employs over 400 people.

“Generally speaking, I don’t think many companies around here have such an extensive workforce. Most of our competitors employ a limited number of workers as many focus on one type of service. For example, if you want to have your roof and your kitchen remodeled, you’d usually hire two different companies, which sometimes leads to the issues of finger-pointing as one contractor blames the other for potential problems.” Waldman says. “On the other hand, we pride ourselves on the fact we take responsibility for the entire project.”

To ensure he had enough people to cover the vast range of services his company offers, Waldman had to continuously hire more workers. “I’m proud that so many call my company home, and with time, I’m planning on hiring even more people.”

Interestingly, the remodeling industry in the US is the third-ranked construction industry by employment, and despite a small national decline in revenue in 2023, it has continued with an upward trend.

R&B Roofing and Remodeling has been no exception to the growth, and as their revenue steadily increases and the company expands beyond their home state, Waldman wants to make sure that his team members are well taken care of.

As someone who believes in leading by example, Waldman is focused on the collective well-being of his team. And so, with the CEO-worker wage gap widening in the US, he has taken things a step further. “I’m actually the lowest-paid person at the company. It’s important to me to provide my team members with financial safety, especially in this day and age when there’s a lot of uncertainty.”

Owing to Waldman’s selfless guidance, R&B Roofing and Remodeling has grown far beyond its humble origins and has become a shining example of what happens when a commitment to both team member and customer satisfaction and dedication to quality work come together.

In his own words, “Success is not just about building a great business. It’s about creating a legacy that can inspire and lead the community and the people who work with us. When we rise together, we can achieve something extraordinary.”