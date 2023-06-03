Jonah Hill Welcomes His First Child

Famous actor Jonah Hill welcomed his first child with girlfriend Olivia Millar.

A representative for the actor confirmed that he is officially a father for the first time at the age of 39, according to People. Details surrounding the baby’s gender and exact date of birth were not immediately revealed. Media outlets reported Hill was noticeably absent from his sister Beanie Feldstein’s wedding May 20, but it remains unclear if the child’s birth was connected to his absence, according to People.

Congratulations — Jonah Hill is a dad! https://t.co/l6Ghc6iH5t — TMZ (@TMZ) June 2, 2023

Hill and Millar were romantically linked to one another when they were spotted spending time together in Santa Barbara in September 2022. The “Superbad” actor and Millar, who co-owns a vintage shop company called Chasseresse with her older sister, have maintained a low-key relationship away from the spotlight.

Millar was seen with what appeared to be a baby bump at the end of March. She has also since been spotted wearing what appears to be an engagement ring, but it remains unclear if Hill has proposed, according to People. (RELATED: REPORT: Shocking New Details Emerge About Al Pacino’s Baby)

Hill deleted his social media accounts in 2022 after declaring it was detrimental to his mental health to continuously read things about himself online, according to the National News.. He has not shared any images or updates about his newborn baby.