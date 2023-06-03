Secret Service Cracks Down On Lax Security After Agents Let Intruder Slip Into Jake Sullivan’s Home: REPORT

The United States Secret Service is increasing disciplinary measures following an April incident where an intruder entered the home of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, according to CNN.

The agency will impose harsher penalties on personnel who violate policies, including those who use personal devices while on the job, according to CNN. The changes include upping the maximum length of a suspension to 21 days, with removal being an option in cases where violations of policy cause an operational failure. (RELATED: Secret Service ‘Aware’ Of Antifa Threats To Murder Trump)

New – Secret Service implements tougher penalties after probe finds agents were on phones and missed intruder at national security adviser’s home – my reporting with the incomparable ⁦@evanperez⁩ ⁦@CNNPolitics⁩ https://t.co/yV7EdOajGw — Jamie Gangel (@jamiegangel) June 3, 2023

An intruder entered and left Sullivan’s home at 3 a.m. undetected by the agency on a day in late April, CNN reported, noting that personnel on duty had been distracted by being on their personal devices. The security detail only knew of the intruder after Sullivan informed them of the incident after he scared the intruder off, The Washington Post reported.

The alleged intruder was reportedly intoxicated when he entered Sullivan’s home, according to multiple reports. The personnel and supervisors on duty could face disciplinary action, with the loss of their security clearances being among the penalties.

The National Security Advisor started receiving Secret Service protection in 2021 after an Iranian plot to assassinate former National Security Advisor John Bolton was uncovered.

“While human errors may occur, what sets us apart is our unwavering commitment to maintaining very high professional standards and ethics,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told CNN. “This includes enhanced penalties for incidents involving alcohol and a strict policy regarding personal cell phone use while on duty.”

