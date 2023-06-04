Chuck Todd Announces He’s Leaving ‘Meet The Press’

NBC’s Chuck Todd announced Sunday he’s leaving “Meet the Press” after nearly a decade moderating the show.

Todd told viewers he has “watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late.”

“While today is not my final show, this is gonna be my final summer here at ‘Meet the Press,'” Todd said. “I’m pretty — really proud of what this team and I have built over the last decade — frankly, the last 15+ years that I’ve been here at NBC.”

Today we close our show with an announcement from @chucktodd: “While today is not my final show, this will be my final summer here at Meet the Press. … I am really proud of what this team and I have built over the last decade.” pic.twitter.com/sgeUcNR3C5 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 4, 2023

“The key to survival of any of these incredible media entities … is for leaders not to overstay their welcome. I’d rather leave a little bit too soon than stay a tad bit too long.” (RELATED: ‘Do You Realize How Absurd That Sounds?’: Byron Donalds Spars With Chuck Todd Over Trump’s Debt Ceiling Comments)

Todd said he has plans for new projects, at NBC News as well as elsewhere.

“While I may be leaving this chair, I’m still going to help NBC navigate and coach colleagues in this 2024 campaign season and beyond,” he added. “But this is also an important time for me personally. I’ve let work consume me for nearly 30 years. I can’t remember the last time I didn’t wake up before 5 or 6 a.m., and as I’ve watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late, I promised my family I wouldn’t do that.”

Todd said he would be replaced in coming months by NBC News colleague Kristen Welker, who moderated the final 2020 presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.