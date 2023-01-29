Jim Jordan, Chuck Todd Have Heated Exchange Over FBI Raiding Trump’s Home

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and NBC News Host Chuck Todd had an intense back and forth over the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raiding former President Donald Trump’s home.

Jordan was interviewed by Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday about his planned investigations as Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and Chair of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Sends Final Warning Shot To Various Officials Before Subpoenas Fly)

“When is the FBI just going to stay out of the election process? Just let we the people decide, let the American people decide. In 2016 they spied on Trump’s campaign. 2018 was the Mueller investigation. 2020 they helped suppress the Hunter Biden story. 2022 they raid the home of a former president 91 days before election. Maybe let the American people decide,” Jordan said.

Todd took issue with Jordan’s objection to the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound to obtain classified documents.

“This was not some sort of — you paint it as a picture of the FBI did this, this, and this within hours of each other when it was actually a year and a half of Donald Trump not complying with any of the requests from National Archives. A year and a half. This is not some sort of proof that somehow they’ve weaponized and are playing politics over here,” Todd said.

“They raided Trump’s home. They haven’t raided Biden’s home,” Jordan responded. The two continued to argue about the FBI’s treatment of Trump’s classified document investigation compared to President Joe Biden’s investigation.

“Because Biden didn’t defy a subpoena, congressman. He defied a subpoena. By the time he had 60 days to comply with the subpoena before they actually executed the search warrant,” Todd said.

Jordan and Todd also sparred over how Trump handled the classified documents compared to Biden. Jordan noted that the FBI took pictures of Trump’s documents after the raid.

“The issue is equal treatment under the law,” Jordan stated, over Todd’s objection about the differences between the two scandals.