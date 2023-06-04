DEROY MURDOCK: Transgenderism Is The New Homophobia

“Stop transing gay kids,” pleads a placard that Gays Against Groomers and others have used to decry the mounting menace of transgenderism, particularly as it targets grade-school boys and girls.

This picket sign encapsulates two inconvenient truths about the trans movement:

First, trans activists too often conclude that a little boy who prefers the library to the basketball court is, deep down, a lass trapped in a lad’s body. Hence, the former must be liberated from the latter.

Likewise, a “Tomboy,” who favors blue jeans and flannel shirts over pastel skirts and floral blouses. The trans crowd would decide that she is a “he” who needs their help to make that condition permanent. (RELATED: SUZANNE DOWNING: The Marketing Geniuses At Budweiser Forgot One Cardinal Rule)

So, such kids must be channeled into pronoun reassignment, gender counseling, and — before long — puberty-blocking-hormone shots. In the most extreme cases, “gender-affirming care” (today’s most fraudulent euphemism) prescribes that penises get sliced away and breasts get lopped off.

Ta-da!

The boy in the library is now a girl.

And the girl in Levi’s is a boy.

Enjoy your new bodies, kids. Good luck!

But what if such children are just unconventional, late bloomers, or simply passing through pre-teen phases? Perhaps they will reach puberty and become — respectively — more masculine, more feminine, and then heterosexual?

Alternatively, what if they determine at pubescence that they are homosexual and then blossom into perfectly happy gay men and lesbian women?

Is that so wrong?

Apparently so, as this extreme movement spurns such personal development and steers little boys and girls onto the trans track.

“Some kids don’t know what they want to be when they grow up, jobwise,” one gay friend told me. “I asked my 7-year-old nephew last week, and he responded: ‘An astronaut, a teacher, and a baseball player.’ Obviously, he can’t be all three, and those jobs probably will be different if I ask him next week. Kids don’t know what they want to be. One might think he is a girl this week, but a boy next week. A child’s indecisiveness should not be decided by adults.”

Now, here is that picket sign’s second inconvenient truth: Transgenderism is the new homophobia.

Maturing into a man who hungers for men or a woman who thirsts for women is not enough for the transgender radicals. An entire industry has erupted to push and pull children past growing up either straight or gay, and, instead, transitioning permanently to the opposite sex. Too often, this treacherous path’s final stops are chemical intervention and genital-mutilation surgery.

This is how the transgender movement cancels potential gay people and corrals them into switching sexes.

This is terrifying and outrageous. It is homophobia turbocharged with syringes and scalpels.

“Part of the trans epidemic is that kids did not feel and do not feel like it’s OK to be gay,” recovering transgender clinician Jamie Reed told TRIGGERnometry on YouTube. “They tell us it’s almost better to be trans.” And trans evangelists reinforce such thoughts.

What if gay adults you know had experienced what prospectively gay children endure today? Imagine that your gay friend Robert, who lives happily with Kevin, instead had gotten carved years ago into a woman named Roberta.

And picture Amanda, who married Janet in 2018. What if she had become Adam, ever since school counselors cornered her, persuaded her to take testosterone shots, and then directed her to a doctor who amputated her breasts — with neither her parents’ knowledge nor permission? (RELATED: JOSH HAMMER: What Are They Hiding In The Nashville Shooter’s Manifesto?)

No wonder conservative commentor Dave Rubin, who is gay, told Fox News’ Dana Perino on May 22: “There is no group out there that is more anti-gay than the trans movement.”

Adam Zivo recently observed in Canada’s National Post, “…in many cases, pediatric gender identity services amount to conversion therapy for homosexual children. Young, gay children, particularly effeminate boys and masculine girls, are being pressured into falsely identifying as transgender, thereby ‘transing away the gay.’”

“Gender nonconformity can indicate transgenderism, but it can just as easily indicate homosexuality,” Zivo continued. “Many Lesbian, Gay and Bisexual (LGB) youth don’t fit gender stereotypes, but this perfectly natural behavior has been weaponized against them to strip them of the right to feel comfortable in their own bodies.”

“When I was in kindergarten, I had a phase where I played with dresses and acted out being a housewife,” Zivo concluded. “I’ve since comfortably grown up as a gay man. I like my body — but, had I been born twenty years later, would I have been told that there was something wrong with it? Would I have been pressured to go on life-altering hormones and have my genitals surgically removed?”

Some conservative religious groups have tried to “pray the gay away,” thus enraging gay-rights groups. Today’s trans movement picks up where these fundamentalists left off.

Trans activists cannot leave young, potential homosexuals alone and let them grow up in peace and eventually become heterosexual, bisexual, or homosexual. Instead, they too frequently prey upon them, speed them past possible lives as gay, bi, or straight people, and inject and sculpt them into the other sex.

These transgender homophobes have taken conversion therapy well beyond faith. They have replaced prayers with needles and Bibles with knives.

Gay people should be blowing the whistle more loudly than anyone else to stop this monstrous movement that is erasing homosexuals more thoroughly than any preacher ever did.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor.

