Jacklyn ‘Jacky Oh’ Smith Dead At 32

Former host of “Wild N’ Out” Jacklyn Smith, known to fans as ‘Jacky Oh’ died at age 32.

MTV Wild N’ Out published an Instagram tribute on Monday confirming the star’s death. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” they wrote. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children,” they said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wild ‘N Out (@mtvwildnout)

The post ended by addressing those that have been left behind to grieve Jacky Oh’s death.

“The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

“Wild N’ Out” is hosted by Nick Cannon and the freestyle show has featured some of TV’s most viral moments from celebrity guests. DC Young Fly, also prominently featured on the show, was Jacky Oh’s longtime partner.

ICYMI: DC Young Fly’s partner Ms Jacky Oh! has passed away. She was 32 https://t.co/hGXHEHrNMs — TMZ (@TMZ) June 2, 2023

Jacky Oh’s cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

She was reportedly enjoying a “Mommy makeover” just prior to her passing.(RELATED: Paul Simon Reveals Shocking Health Update)

The talented host had also started her own lip gloss line called ‘the J Nova collection, according to TMZ .

Funeral arrangements have not yet been publicly shared.