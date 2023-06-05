Doug Burgum Teases Presidential Run With Ad Giving Major ‘Yellowstone’ Vibes

North Dakota’s Republican governor and expected GOP presidential candidate Doug Burgum released a campaign-like video Monday displaying the state’s natural beauty, cattle drives and horseback rides in wide, sweeping shots reminiscent of the hit TV series “Yellowstone.”

Burgum, the popular two-term governor, is likely to announce his presidential campaign Wednesday in Fargo, North Dakota, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously confirmed. The video depicts Burgum horseback and herding cattle while he details his record and pitches his expected policy platform on energy, the economy and national security.

“Today, America is facing new challenges, and how we respond will define our future,” Burgum said in the video. “We need new leadership for our changing economy — innovation over regulation. Instead of shutting down American oil and gas, we should unleash our energy production, and start selling energy to our allies instead of buying it from our enemies.”

Coming Soon. Watch for a preview of Wednesday’s big announcement. pic.twitter.com/rvzYMr4SYc — Doug Burgum (@DougBurgum) June 5, 2023

The governor touted his record on cutting government regulation and taxes and balancing the budget, and described his upbringing and self-starter mentality. Burgum mortgaged his inherited family farmland to invest in his technology firm Great Plains Software, which he later sold to Microsoft for $1.1 billion; he also founded a real estate development company and a software investment firm.

“States created the federal government, not the other way around,” said Burgum. “Let’s shrink the federal government, and return the power to the states.” (RELATED: ‘In It To Win It’: GOP Governor Has His Sights Set On The Presidency, Won’t Settle For Cabinet Post)

Burgum had no previous political experience before running for governor in 2016, where he handily won by nearly 60 points, according to Ballotpedia. The governor overwhelmingly secured reelection in 2020, beating his Democratic opponent 65.8% to 25.4%.

“I grew up in a tiny town in North Dakota,” said Burgum. “‘Woke’ was what you did at 5 a.m. to start the day.”

