Italian Soccer Hopeful Dies Tragically In Moped Accident At Age 18

Italian soccer hopeful Anwar Megbli died in the Cisanello hospital in Pisa at the age of 18 at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, as a result of injuries suffered in a moped accident.

A 30-year-old driver rear-ended Megbli and his friend, who were riding on the moped together Saturday, according to Italy 24 News. Megbli’s friend “was also hospitalized in serious condition at the Livorno hospital,” according to the outlet. Megbli played for the U.S. Livorno 1915 semi-pro soccer club in Italy, according to TMZ, and was reportedly on the back of the moped at the time of the collision.

Megbli’s injuries were so severe that first responders ordered a helicopter to airlift him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries despite their best efforts.

The Livorno semi-pro football club paid tribute to Megbli and honored his contributions to the sport.

“Everyone at the club sends their deepest condolences to his family in this moment of profound sorrow,” the team said in a statement, according to Italy 24 News. “Farewell, champ. You will always be one of us.”