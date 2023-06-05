REPORT: Diddy’s Son Justin Combs Arrested On DUI Charge

Rapper Diddy’s eldest son, Justin Combs, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement officials said a police officer observed a vehicle running a red light near Beverly Hills at around 8 a.m. and proceeded to pull the driver over, according to TMZ. Combs was reportedly found to be behind the wheel, and a preliminary conversation and investigation provided enough probable cause for suspecting he had been driving under the influence, according to the outlet.

Diddy’s Oldest Son, Justin Combs, Arrested for DUI https://t.co/b9pkPY7alK — TMZ (@TMZ) June 4, 2023

An eyewitness reportedly captured a portion of the alleged incident on video.

It’s not known if Combs was put through any sobriety testing, or what his demeanor was like police when allegedly arrested him. His blood alcohol level at the time of the reported arrest has not yet been shared publicly, according to TMZ.

Justin Combs, 29, is the the child of music mogul and entertainment giant Diddy (real name Sean Combs). He was reportedly slapped with a misdemeanor DUI charge with bond set at $5,000, and was eventually released on his own recognizance, according to The U.S. Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Dior Combs (@princejdc)

Combs followed in his fathers’ footsteps and is chasing a career in the entertainment industry, working as an actor and producer.

His acting skills are featured on the TV series “Power Book II: Ghost” and in the 2016 film “Date with a Hammer,” according to his IMDb page. (RELATED: REPORT: Singer DaniLeigh Arrested For DUI After Allegedly Smashing Into A Person On A Moped)

Combs also has producer credits on “Respectfully Justin” and “The Crew League.”