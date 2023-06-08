CNN Reporter Says Republicans Don’t Like Pence Despite Him Being ‘Uniquely Suited’ To Bridge GOP Divides

A CNN reporter claimed Thursday that former Vice President Mike Pence was “uniquely suited” for the GOP nomination, even though the Republican primary electorate “doesn’t like him.”

“He’s actually uniquely suited to sort of bridge everything from the Bush era to the Tea Party to the Trump era, earnest evangelical, fiscal, social conservative, national security hawk, but, the base doesn’t like him because they’re actually not being motivated by those traditional coalition policy politics,” CNN Senior Political Analyst John Avlon told “CNN This Morning” co-host Poppy Harlow. (RELATED: CNN To Host Town Hall With Mike Pence)

WATCH:



Pence announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for president in the 2024 election Wednesday, calling out former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building during a speech in Iowa. Pence also appeared at a CNN Town Hall Wednesday, where he ripped Trump on entitlement spending, but also criticized the Justice Department over a “two-tiered system” and supported bans on sex change procedures for children.

“It’s, in the wake of Trump, become about who can articulate the accumulation of my resentments and that’s not the kind of politician that Mike Pence is,” Avlon said. “Also, he is a talking point automaton. I mean, he is incredibly disciplined as a messenger. And that doesn’t read to some people as authentic even though he’s undeniably earnest.”

Pence currently is polling in fourth place for the Republican nomination, drawing 3.8% support in the RealClearPolitics.com average.

