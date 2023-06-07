Mike Pence Launches 2024 Presidential Campaign Video

Former Vice President Mike Pence released a video Wednesday morning launching his 2024 Presidential bid ahead of his remarks in Iowa later in the day.

Pence appeared to take a shot at former President Donald Trump in his video, saying different times call for different leadership. Trump remains the frontrunner in the GOP primary.

“We can turn this country around. But different times call for different leadership. Today, our party and our country need a leader who will appeal, as Lincoln said, to the better angels of our nature,” Pence said in the video.

“I have long believed to whom much is given much will be required. My family and I have been blessed beyond measure with opportunities to serve this nation. And it would be easy to stay on the sidelines,” Pence continued. “But that’s not how I was raised. That’s why today, before God and my family, I’m announcing I’m running for president of the United States.” (RELATED: ‘Actually Believes In Something’: CNN’s Van Jones Praises Mike Pence’s Presidential Run)

I believe in the American people, and I have faith God is not done with America yet. Together, we can bring this Country back, and the best days for the Greatest Nation on Earth are yet to come! 🇺🇸 #Pence2024 pic.twitter.com/A8EkqgCDAm — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 7, 2023

“President Reagan described us as a shining city on a hill. And above all, he called on Americans to renew optimism and believe in themselves again – to believe in each other,” Pence added. “Every time our nation has produced leadership that has called on our country to do hard things, the American people have always risen to the challenge – and we will again. We just need government as good as our people to do it.” (RELATED: Mike Pence Files Paperwork To Run For President In 2024)

Pence is expected to deliver remarks in Iowa around noon central and detail more of his 2024 agenda.