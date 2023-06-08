NYT Columnist Says ‘Oppressive Impulses’ Motivate Bans On Child Sex Changes

New York Times columnist Charles Blow claimed that “oppressive impulses” motivate state legislators’ efforts to ban sex change procedures for children, during a Wednesday MSNBC appearance.

“I would start by saying, you know, even all of the leaders I spoke to for this piece, understood that all of these oppressive impulses are connected,” Blow told MSNBC host Chris Jansing. “Everyone is under attack, black people are under attack, women, immigrants are under attack and LBGTQ people are under attack.” Blow defended the Human Rights Campaign’s decision to declare a “state of emergency” over laws gay-rights groups claim are anti-LGBTQ, in a Wednesday column in The New York Times. (RELATED: Dem Rep Accuses Witness Who Opposes Child Sex Changes Of Wanting To ‘Beat Up On Children’)

WATCH



“In that sector we see the tidal wave of actual legislation that could take decades to come off the books and that is concerning because you’re creating whole segments of the country that are putting a stake in the ground saying, ‘You are not welcome here and we are hostile to you,’ and that is a threat,” Blow claimed.

At least 16 states have banned or restricted sex change procedures on children, U.S. News reported, while the Louisiana state Senate passed a ban on Tuesday. The ACLU has sued in multiple states to block the laws.

Parents sued school districts over efforts to transition children socially without the parents’ knowledge in Florida and Wisconsin. A 12-year-old girl reportedly attempted suicide in Florida while administrators were carrying out a social transition without informing her parents, Fox News reported.

Blow has previously attacked conservatives, saying he has no desire to reach out to supporters of former President Donald Trump. Blow said he had “no patience for liberal talk of reaching out to Trump voters,” in a Feb. 23, 2017 column in the New York Times. “No one need try to convince me otherwise. The effort is futile; my conviction is absolute,” he said. “This is a culture war in which truth is the weapon, righteousness the flag and passion the fuel.”

“In this moment, there is no doubt this is a national threat, a state of emergency for LBGTQ people,” Blow told Jansing.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.