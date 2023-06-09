Men Sentenced For Stealing Over $64,000 From Food Lion Stores

Two men received prison sentences on June 9 for stealing over $64,000 in total from two Food Lion stores, according to a press release from the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Delton Lavon Clemmons, 33, pleaded guilty on April 19 “to burglary, possession of burglarious tools, and grand larceny” and was sentenced to “four years and eight months in prison, with four years suspended. His suspended sentence is conditioned upon 20 years of good behavior, indeterminate supervised probation, and paying $32,473 in restitution to Food Lion,” the press release read.

Zachery Michael Bessey, 32, pleaded guilty on April 13 to “two counts of burglary, two counts of grand larceny, and two counts of conspiring to commit burglary and larceny” and was sentenced to “30 years in prison, with 27 years and nine months suspended” and with a restitution of $32,473, according to the press release. (RELATED: Blue-Haired Man Allegedly Used Fake ‘Duck Hunt’ Pistol To Rob Convenience Store)

Both men, in crimes that the Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi termed “significant and premeditated,” had burglarized two Food Lion stores in Norfolk after 1 a.m. on Nov. 4 and Dec. 6, 2021, the press release noted. The men reportedly used tools such as a reciprocating saw, a fire escape ladder, and an electric angle grinder. Bessey also used his experience as an electrician and his knowledge of the layouts of Food Lion stores from his time as a Food Lion employee, the press release noted.

Clemmons and Bessey also received additional one- and two-year jail sentences respectively for a similar 2022 burglary of a Virginia Beach Food Lion outlet, to which they had pleaded guilty, per the press release. The Norfolk and Virginia Beach sentences will run consecutively.