Watch: Video Captures Daytime Stabbing In Middle Of New York Street

Video emerged Friday of an early-morning street fight between two men — one armed with a knife — in the middle of a crosswalk in New York City.

The two young men, one clothed and the other shirtless and wearing a white cap, were recorded slugging it out at about 8:15 a.m. in the busy intersection of Seventh Avenue and West 30th Street, according to the New York Post. Ultimately, the clothed man allegedly fatally stabbed the shirtless man and was arrested, according to the news report. (RELATED: Video Shows Man Creeping Up, Cracking Bottle Over NYC Police Officer’s Head)

The suspect, Nisean Graves, 34, later seen being escorted out of the Midtown South Precinct, has been charged with murder, the outlet reported. Eyewitness accounts say Graves is a familiar homeless person in the area. Bystanders captured the fight and fatal stabbing with their phones. “This kind of activity has almost become the norm. I see it every day. … It’s disgusting,’ said one eyewitness, PIX11 News reported.

Homicides in New York City saw a decrease in March, April and May 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to the New York Police Department.