At Least 13 NY Street Party Attendees Shot, Stabbed Or Hit By Vehicles

A street party in New York where hundreds of people were gathered turned violent early Sunday after 13 people were reportedly shot, stabbed or struck by vehicles.

Police in Syracuse reported to the west side of the city after midnight June 11 after gunfire reportedly broke out at a massive party advertised on social media. In the end, police identified four victims who were shot, six who were stabbed or cut and three who were struck by vehicles fleeing the scene, according to Syracuse.com. Revelers were mostly high schoolers and college students home for the summer, the New York Post reported.

At least 13 people shot, stabbed or hit by cars at Syracuse, NY gathering https://t.co/L0bko8ie1L pic.twitter.com/Kjjd76DdMq — New York Post (@nypost) June 11, 2023



Those shot reportedly included a 17-year-old girl hit in the hip and midsection, a 20-year-old woman struck in the hip, a 20-year-old man hit in the forearm and a 22-year-old woman hit in the abdomen. Those stabbed included a 17-year-old female who suffered a laceration to the leg and arm, a 17-year-old male with a laceration to the hand, a 19-year-old female with laceration to the head, a 23-year-old female with a laceration to the hand, a 24-year-old female with lacerations to both legs and a 25-year-old female with multiple lacerations to the shoulder and midsection. Those struck by vehicles ranged from 22-23 years of age and suffered abrasions, Syracuse.com reported. (RELATED: 11 Injured In Early Morning South Carolina Park Shooting)

A neighbor who witnessed the mayhem told Syracuse.com a fight broke out at the party just before midnight. Twenty minutes later a second fight broke out which ended in gunshots sending party-goers running in all directions, the outlet reported.

Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile told the outlet the situation could have been much worse as all 13 victims received non-life-threatening injuries. Cecile further credited the lack of more victims to the quick response from his officers who were patrolling in the area at the time of the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with more information regarding the incident to contact their office.