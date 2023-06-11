‘Do Your Homework First’: Ramaswamy Blasts Asa Hutchinson Over Trump Indictment Comments

Businessman and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy blasted former Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas after Hutchinson criticized Ramaswamy for promising to pardon former President Donald Trump if elected.

“It is simply wrong for a candidate to use the pardon power of the United States, of the president, in order to curry votes and in order to get an applause line.” Hutchinson, a Republican candidate for president, told CNN host Dana Bash on “State of the Union” Sunday minutes after fellow presidential candidate Ramaswamy doubled down on his promise to pardon Trump during a previous segment. (RELATED: ‘Reeks Of Politicization’: Ramaswamy Clashes With Dana Bash Over Promise To Pardon Trump)

“It’s pathetic to watch establishment GOP candidates celebrate with schadenfreude as a corrupt Biden DOJ indicts our main competitor,” Ramaswamy tweeted in response to Asa Hutchinson. “The indictment is silent on the Presidential Records Act, the main statute relevant to the case; silent on the fact that classification rules were codified via *executive order* and not statute; silent on the Clinton Sock Drawer federal court ruling which held the President has ‘sole discretion’ on deciding what records are covered.”

Trump announced Thursday on Truth Social that his attorneys had been told he was being indicted as the result of an investigation into classified documents that were the subject of an Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate he owns. Ramaswamy stated that he would pardon Trump in a post on Twitter Thursday evening.

“If you’re a former prosecutor who’s now making a self-interested argument to try to eliminate your own competitor in the GOP primary and curry favor with @CNN, please do your homework first,” Ramaswamy continued.

Hutchinson called on Trump to withdraw from the race following Trump’s indictment by the Department of Justice.

