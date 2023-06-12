Video Shows Rifle-Armed Suspects In California Brazenly Rob Armored Truck In Daylight, Escape With Estimated $15,000

California law enforcement officials are seeking a group of suspects who brazenly robbed an armored vehicle parked outside a convenience store Saturday and stole thousands of dollars in cash.

The incident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. on June 10 outside of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Los Angeles, CBS News reported.

Video footage of the heist shows a white SUV pulling up in front of a Brinks armored truck in the parking lot, just as one of the security guards is making his way back to the truck. As the footage continues, two armed male suspects can be seen exiting the SUV, forcing the security guard to the ground and searching his pockets. The suspects then flee the scene with two money bags reportedly filled with approximately $15,000 in cash, according to the footage and CBS News.

Surveillance video shows an armed robbery of an armored Brinks truck parked outside a 7-Eleven on Saturday. The thieves got away with $15,000 in cash. https://t.co/rwQODF69LL — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 11, 2023

Witnesses to the brazen robbery told ABC 7 news the theft happened so fast they hadn’t realized it had even occurred until LAPD patrol cars pulled into the convenience store parking lot. Though the Brinks’ security guards were reportedly threatened with rifles and pinned to the ground during the robbery no injuries were reported. (RELATED: Thieves Make Off With $300,000 After Distracting Armored Truck Driver)

Both of the suspects have been described as 6-feet tall and appeared to have been between 30- and 35-years-old. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the suspects to contact the LAPD.