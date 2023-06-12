Education

California Teacher Allegedly Threatened Students With ‘Saturday School’ If They Mocked LGBT Video

Edison High School Teacher Show Pride Video

Screenshot/Twitter/Robby Starbuck

Frances Floresca Contributor
A California teacher allegedly threatened her students with “Saturday school” if they did not act appropriately while she showed an LGBT video in math class.

The viral footage posted Saturday appeared to show of an Edison High School teacher playing a video for students that included a Pride flag and kiss between a gay couple. Students can be heard reacting negatively to the video and laughing at it. The video was posted online by a student who secretly filmed it, according to SportsKeeda, and was reported to have first surfaced on Reddit.

“Why are you showing this to kids?” one student asked after another apparently pretended to gag or vomit.

“I’ll warn you guys now, if you’re going to be inappropriate, I will have supervision down and give all of you a Saturday school for next year,” the teacher told the students, demanding that they “knock it off.”

Conservative influencer Robby Starbuck took to Twitter, saying several students told him the LGBT video was being played in all of the school’s classes that day, not just the math class.