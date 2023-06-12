California Teacher Allegedly Threatened Students With ‘Saturday School’ If They Mocked LGBT Video

A California teacher allegedly threatened her students with “Saturday school” if they did not act appropriately while she showed an LGBT video in math class.

The viral footage posted Saturday appeared to show of an Edison High School teacher playing a video for students that included a Pride flag and kiss between a gay couple. Students can be heard reacting negatively to the video and laughing at it. The video was posted online by a student who secretly filmed it, according to SportsKeeda, and was reported to have first surfaced on Reddit.

“Why are you showing this to kids?” one student asked after another apparently pretended to gag or vomit.

Parents of kids at Edison High School in Huntington Beach, California say this video was played to their kids in math class. The kids clearly didn’t want to watch this pride video so the teacher threatened them with Saturday school to get them to watch it. pic.twitter.com/FUnB9DKYrN — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 11, 2023

Some 10th grade students came forward to tell me that this video was played in ALL classes that day, not just math class. They’re upset about it and want the school to refrain from playing videos like this. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 12, 2023

“I’ll warn you guys now, if you’re going to be inappropriate, I will have supervision down and give all of you a Saturday school for next year,” the teacher told the students, demanding that they “knock it off.”

Conservative influencer Robby Starbuck took to Twitter, saying several students told him the LGBT video was being played in all of the school’s classes that day, not just the math class.