‘Tons Of Children Present’: Transgender Person Chases Reporter At Pride Parade With Breasts ‘Completely Exposed’

Reporter Kalen D’Almeida was chased down a street by a transgender person at the Washington, D.C., pride parade Saturday, according to video shared online.

“An individual who I suspect to be a biological male chases me down the parade route with it’s breasts completely exposed. Is this what women do?” the reporter wrote on Twitter. “Tons of children present btw.” (RELATED: Americans Are More Likely To Support Protecting Women’s Sports From Trans Competition Than Two Years Ago: STUDY)

The video shows the individual running and jumping while moving his hand suggestively over his body. The individual continues running after the reporter with his mouth open and his “breasts” out.

Other video shared by the reporter of the event show a scantily clad individual twerking in front of a couple seated at a table, and men in thongs dancing provocatively on a parade float. Other videos show gay men in leather strapped clothing waving whips.

The parade is described as “family fun” by the Capital Pride Alliance.

Him and the thousands of other kids that were exposed to these people. https://t.co/mTMW0o9sjR — Kalen D’Almeida (@fromkalen) June 11, 2023

Individuals from the drag group The Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence were in attendance at the parade. The group has been criticized for sexualized depictions of Jesus Christ and demeaning caricatures of Catholic nuns. The LA Dodgers have faced harsh criticism for planning to honor the group at a Pride night game.

President Joe Biden also held a ceremony honoring the LGBTQ community at the White House Saturday. The celebration shows a massive arch of balloons in the colors commonly associated with “Pride.” The White House also hung a pride flag at the entrance of the White House, between two American flags. The move sparked criticism from some who claimed the move violated the U.S. Flag Code.

“My entire administration has your back,” Biden said during remarks at the event, adding that he would counter “callous and cynical” bills banning sex changes for minors.