2024 GOP Candidates React To Trump Indictment

Former President Trump Campaigns In Iowa

Corey Walker Reporter
2024 GOP candidates reacted to Thursday’s bombshell announcement by former President Trump that he has been indicted over allegations regarding his handling of classified documents.

The former President has been the subject of an investigation spearheaded by Special Counsel Jack Smith, alleging that he ignored requests to return classified documents stored in his private home and conspired to obstruct government efforts to retrieve the documents. Trump received a “target letter” on Wednesday, which indicated prosecutors were in the final stages of preparing to make an indictment decision. The indictment and charges have not yet been released, but The New York Times reported the former president has been indicted on seven counts. (RELATED: Trump Says He’s Been Indicted In Truth Social Post)

The shocking news sparked a flurry of responses from Trump’s opponents in the quest for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that Trump’s indictment represented a “weaponization” of the law and is part of a larger pattern of unfair law enforcement against conservatives.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy echoed DeSantis’ sentiments, saying the indictment is another example of “two standards of justice.” He argued that President Joe Biden also violated laws regarding handling classified documents.

Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie urged his followers to not overreact to Trump’s announcement while stating that no one is above the rule of law.

Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson called for Trump to drop out of the race in the aftermath of his indictment. Hutchinson argued that Trump’s behavior “weakens” American democracy.

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said that Trump’s indictment undermines faith in America’s justice system, and indicated that the “scales” of justice were tilted against the former President.

Conservative political pundit Larry Elder called the indictment “partisan” and asked why there have not been indictments against Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, or Hunter Biden.