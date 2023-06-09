2024 GOP Candidates React To Trump Indictment

2024 GOP candidates reacted to Thursday’s bombshell announcement by former President Trump that he has been indicted over allegations regarding his handling of classified documents.

The former President has been the subject of an investigation spearheaded by Special Counsel Jack Smith, alleging that he ignored requests to return classified documents stored in his private home and conspired to obstruct government efforts to retrieve the documents. Trump received a “target letter” on Wednesday, which indicated prosecutors were in the final stages of preparing to make an indictment decision. The indictment and charges have not yet been released, but The New York Times reported the former president has been indicted on seven counts. (RELATED: Trump Says He’s Been Indicted In Truth Social Post)

The shocking news sparked a flurry of responses from Trump’s opponents in the quest for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that Trump’s indictment represented a “weaponization” of the law and is part of a larger pattern of unfair law enforcement against conservatives.

The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society. We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation. Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter? The DeSantis… — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) June 9, 2023

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy echoed DeSantis’ sentiments, saying the indictment is another example of “two standards of justice.” He argued that President Joe Biden also violated laws regarding handling classified documents.

Vivek Ramaswamy: “I am committing today that if I am elected as your next president … I will pardon not just President Trump, but every victim of a politically motivated prosecution.” pic.twitter.com/58AAVVj6lP — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 9, 2023

Former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie urged his followers to not overreact to Trump’s announcement while stating that no one is above the rule of law.

We don’t get our news from Trump’s Truth Social account. Let’s see what the facts are when any possible indictment is released. As I have said before, no one is above the law, no matter how much they wish they were. We will have more to say when the facts are revealed. — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) June 9, 2023

Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson called for Trump to drop out of the race in the aftermath of his indictment. Hutchinson argued that Trump’s behavior “weakens” American democracy.

Asa Hutchinson calls on Trump to withdraw from the race for president. pic.twitter.com/Wvh8QRV3sE — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 9, 2023

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said that Trump’s indictment undermines faith in America’s justice system, and indicated that the “scales” of justice were tilted against the former President.

Americans deserve to have confidence in our justice system. As President, I will purge all the injustices in our system so every American is seen by the Lady of Justice with a blindfold on. pic.twitter.com/Ncrw2MoUQQ — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) June 9, 2023

Conservative political pundit Larry Elder called the indictment “partisan” and asked why there have not been indictments against Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, or Hunter Biden.