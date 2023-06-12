REPORT: Construction Worker Dies After Being Pinned Between Two Pieces Of Equipment

An Iowa construction worker reportedly died Friday after being trapped between two pieces of heavy equipment.

Ronald Preece, 61, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, was crushed to death when the operator of a skid steer loader, who reportedly did not see Preece, backed into him, pinning him against a dump truck, according to a press release from the Vinton Police Department, KCCI News reported.

Preece was using the dump truck for utility work and was adjusting the dump chain gate at the time of the incident, according to the press release. (RELATED: Florida Construction Worker Dies After Crane Tips Over, Plunges Into Water In Key Largo)

Local police visited the scene following a distress call around 3:00 p.m. Friday, and Preece was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries, per the press release. The incident is reportedly being investigated.

A similar workplace accident took place in December in Chickasaw County, Iowa, when a tracked vehicle crushed a worker who was attempting to load it onto a flatbed trailer, according to KCRG News.