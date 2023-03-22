US

Florida Construction Worker Dies After Crane Tips Over, Plunges Into Water In Key Largo

A view shows cranes at the port of Mariupol

Not an image of any of the cranes from the story [REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko]

Alexander Pease Contributor
Font Size:

Chaos ensued after a crane collapsed into the water in the Florida Keys on Tuesday, killing a construction worker.

Crane operator Eduardo Reyes Ponce, 29, lost his life while helping to construct a dock at a Key Largo property. He died after the crane he was operating tipped over on its barge, dumping Ponce into the water, Local 10 News reported.

Officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, and a diving unit recovered Ponce’s body, County Sheriff Rick Ramsay told the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Engine Problems’: Commercial Plane En Route To New York Goes Ablaze Mid-Flight)

Key Largo firefighters and officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also came to the scene of the accident, the outlet noted. (RELATED: 8 Dolphins Died In One Day Off NJ Coast, Adding To List Of Marine Life Tragedies Potentially Linked To Offshore Wind Project)

The sheriff’s office is said to be conducting a probe into the accident. But local police aren’t the only ones looking into the fatal toppling tragedy.

The sheriff’s office is reportedly conducting a probe into the accident, with Ramsay noting that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration plans to “conduct its own investigation,” per the outlet.