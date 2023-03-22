Florida Construction Worker Dies After Crane Tips Over, Plunges Into Water In Key Largo

Chaos ensued after a crane collapsed into the water in the Florida Keys on Tuesday, killing a construction worker.

Crane operator Eduardo Reyes Ponce, 29, lost his life while helping to construct a dock at a Key Largo property. He died after the crane he was operating tipped over on its barge, dumping Ponce into the water, Local 10 News reported.

BREAKING NEWS: A worker died after a crane fell from a barge at a Key Largo construction site, sending him plunging into the water, Monroe County authorities say. https://t.co/I8F8cya0cJ — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) March 21, 2023

Officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, and a diving unit recovered Ponce’s body, County Sheriff Rick Ramsay told the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Engine Problems’: Commercial Plane En Route To New York Goes Ablaze Mid-Flight)

DEVELOPING: fatal construction accident in #KeyLargo after crane on barge went into water with worker on it. ⁦@mcsonews⁩ divers on scene to recover the body. Sad day in the Keys ⁦@WPLGLocal10⁩ #FloridaKeys pic.twitter.com/0j3tKSxmKy — Janine Stanwood (@JanineStanwood) March 21, 2023

Key Largo firefighters and officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also came to the scene of the accident, the outlet noted. (RELATED: 8 Dolphins Died In One Day Off NJ Coast, Adding To List Of Marine Life Tragedies Potentially Linked To Offshore Wind Project)

The sheriff’s office is reportedly conducting a probe into the accident, with Ramsay noting that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration plans to “conduct its own investigation,” per the outlet.