Denver Nuggets Win First NBA Championship In Franchise History After Defeating Miami Heat In 5 Games

Bruce Brown #11 of the Denver Nuggets reacts after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
The Denver Nuggets are your 2022-23 NBA Champions!

Only allowing the Miami Heat to get one victory in the 2023 NBA Finals to win the series, 4-1, the Denver Nuggets absolutely rolled to land the Larry O’Brien Trophy — their first in franchise history.

Clinching the championship, the Nuggets took out the Miami Heat, 94-89, in Game 5, with Nikola Jokić leading the way with 28 points and 16 rebounds. Helping out Jokić was Michael Porter Jr. racking up a double-double himself with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Jamal Murray added 14 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Congratulations to the Denver Nuggets on their 2022-23 NBA title!

This is no heartbreaker for me as a Miami Heat fan, and for a few different reasons.

Coming in, I already knew it was going to be tough to beat Jokić and his grade A supporting cast, so it’s no surprise that they hammered us. Again, congratulations to Denver on their very first championship, I know how cool of a feeling that is with Miami winning No. 1 in 2006.

And with the Heat, I’m proud of my boys. Denver was supposed to beat us, heck, we weren’t even supposed to be in the NBA Finals. It was a magical run and nothing will be able to take that away. (RELATED: United States U16 Basketball Wins FIBA Americas Championship Gold After Completely Annihilating Canada, 118-36)

Yeah, we might not have the trophy, but what we do take into the offseason is an Eastern Conference championship, the tears of Bill Simmons (with this photo being our title banner, or at least it should), and the likelihood that we get Damian Lillard after it’s clear that he wants to be in the 305.

Oh yeah … it’s definitely all good in Heat Culture.