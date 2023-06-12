‘NUCLEAR SECRETS’: Joe Scarborough Trump Rants Are Par For The Course But There’s Something Different About This One

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough’s rant about former President Donald Trump turned into a screaming fit during Monday’s panel, just days after the former president’s indictment.

Scarborough began screaming at the top of his lungs while discussing a CBS News/YouGov poll showing 80% of the U.S. agrees Trump taking nuclear and military documents is a national security risk.

“This is what I’ve been saying until I’m blue in the face since 2017. You keep narrowing down your base till you have insurrectionist weirdos and freaks and that’s where we are,” Scarborough said. “Everybody look. You’re freaking out about what’s going on. Look at that number. That is us. People who actually give a damn about a president of the United States who STEALS NUCLEAR SECRETS and then lies about it to the FBI and then lies about it when the FBI tries to retrieve NUCLEAR SECRETS.”

WATCH:

“Things that are not his,” co-host Mika Brzezinkski said. (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Claims Trump Thinks Of Conservative Voters As ‘Backwater Redneck Republicans’)

“80%, that is us,” Scarborough continued. “That is us. We are the majority and we will stay the majority as long as these insurrectionist weirdos and freaks continue to say it’s ok for Donald Trump to do whatever he wants to do.”

The former president is indicted with seven charges and 37 counts in connection to the over 300 classified documents stored in his Mar-a-Lago residence. He is charged with 31 counts of alleged violations of the Espionage Act, or the willful retention of national security information.

He is also charged with one count of “conspiracy to obstruct justice;” one count of “withholding a document or record;” one count of corruptly concealing a document or record;” one count of “concealing a document in a deferral investigation;” one count of “scheme to conceal;” and one count of “false statements and representations.”

Trump is the current frontrunner of the Republican primary race, and holds a current disapproval rating of 54% as of June 11, according to FiveThirtyEight. The same average polling numbers show that nearly 40% approve of the former president.