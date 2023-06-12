‘F*cked With The Wrong Witch’: Megan Fox Responds To Allegations That Her Son Cried About Being Dressed Up As A Girl

Megan Fox slammed conservative activist Robby Starbuck on social media Sunday after he joined a growing crowd of critics that accused her of forcing her young boys to wear girls’ clothing.

Starbuck posted on his own Instagram page, alleging he previously saw Fox’s children “have a full on breakdown” because they were “forced by their mom to wear girls clothes.” Fox blasted Starbuck for leveling the accusations, calling him “a clout chaser.”

“I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly you’re a clout chaser, but let me teach you something…” she wrote.

“Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame – never use children as leverage or social currency,” Fox said as she hit back.

“Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense.”

“Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe,” Fox said.

She then laced into Starbuck some more.

“I have been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent little men like you many times and yet i’m still here,” she wrote before she issued a warning: “You fucked with the wrong witch.”

Fox previously stated she has open discussions with her children about gender identity. She told Glamour UK in 2022 her eldest son has opted to wear dresses since he was 2 years old. "You can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn't even have to have anything to do with your sexuality," she said.

Starbuck resurfaced on social media Sunday to tell fans they’d have to wait for his response to Fox’s sharp words.

“I will address Megan Fox’s outburst and her threats of witchcraft against me later today, first comes family & Jesus time,” he said.

“Her evil outburst speaks for itself though. Praying she turns away from darkness,” he wrote.