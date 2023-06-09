Megan Fox And Jason Statham Heat Things Up In Sultry ‘Expend4bles’ Trailer

Lionsgate unveiled a two-minute-long teaser video for “Expend4bles,” featuring a hot and heavy scene between Megan Fox and Jason Statham.

The upcoming “Expend4bles” movie promises to be an action-packed thriller with an all-star cast that’s sprinkled with some steamy moments. 50 Cent, Dolph Lundgren, and Sylvester Stallone will star alongside Statham and Fox. The trailer gives a hint as to what this might look like.

The video clip of the trailer begins with Fox and Statham in their home, introduced to the audience as a couple. Fox leans on the doorframe in their home as the camera pans out and reveals her crop top and tight workout pants. “Welcome home honey,” Statham says. The couple then engages in a steamy scuffle over classified documents, as Fox playfully teases Statham before telling him he isn’t invited to join her mission.

Stallone enters the clip after Fox and Statham’s seductive physical fight, and asks Statham for help with “a situation.”

The clip then flips to 50 Cent standing in a dark warehouse as multiple men in black outfits and armed with guns take over the space. "Remember this face. Don't shoot it by accident," he tells them.

The trailer boasts plenty of gunfire, destruction, physical altercations and fiery explosions. The movie will debut in theaters September 22.