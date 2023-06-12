‘Yellowstone’ Star Reacts To The Show’s Sudden Conclusion, But Is It Really The End?

“Yellowstone” star Wes Bentley said Saturday that he has no idea how the show will end, but that he’s happy that it is over.

“I will miss it, but I will also celebrate it being over,” Bentley told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Yellowstone” is set to conclude after the second half of season five is filmed and released some time in October or November 2023. When we last left the cast, Bentley’s character, Jamie Dutton, was facing a potential assassination attempt from his father John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and sister Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), while also putting one out on the latter.

When pushed on where he thinks the final half of the season will go, Bentley said he’s “nervous and hesitant to think too far ahead, because I don’t know where it’s actually going.” His character apparently has the potential to “blow it all up,” but is ” always surprised by Taylor [Sheridan, the show’s co-creator] and the turns and directions.”

It could be that Jamie meets the same fate as everyone else who tries to kill off John Dutton or will he become the wrong son to inherit the land, as is the theme throughout Sheridan’s series and spinoffs? Rumors erupted in May that Bentley was after Costner’s role on the series, but all of that remains to be seen as Sheridan scripts the final few episodes.

Bentley hasn’t spoken to any of his fellow cast members about how Sheridan might wrap up the series, according to THR. (RELATED: Taylor Sheridan Only Told A Few Cast Members The Conclusion To ‘Yellowstone’ — Here’s What Luke Grimes Thinks)

What we do know is that the “Yellowstone” name should continue in a follow-up season from Sheridan, with Matthew McConaughey tipped to take on the lead role. Cast members from the original series are also expected to join and I can imagine it’ll ruin Bentley’s day if he’s not one of the faces who takes the story to a whole new level in the future.