‘I’ve Heard Some Really Un-American Things’: UFO Whistleblower’s Shocking New Claims

UFO whistleblower David Grusch made a series of claims Sunday during an interview with NewsNation, telling the outlet that humanity is “definitely not alone” in the universe.

The Sunday interview follows the shocking claims Grusch made in relation to the government’s relationship with extraterrestrial life and the machinery the aliens allegedly leave behind when they crash on Earth. Grusch claimed in earlier interviews that he has turned over highly classified information to Congress detailing deeply covert programs within the government that are currently studying intact and damaged alien craft.

During the 40-minute segment with NewsNation, Grusch said there is not enough evidence to know precisely where these alleged crafts have come from, but that we do know that “there are extra dimensions due to high-energy particle collisions, etc., and there’s a theoretical framework to explain that.”

UFO Intel Whistleblower Turns Over Classified Documentation Alleging US Retrieval Of Alien Craft | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ This is giving blue beam vibes imo https://t.co/KrYnoneheQ — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) June 6, 2023

So basically aliens could be coming from another dimension. While this might sound woo-woo to some, it’s definitely not the strangest thing revealed in the conversation.

Grusch also claimed that the Vatican was in on the UFO cover-up (I totally believe this, and the Smithsonian). And the crafts that crashed here on Earth could be absolutely enormous. Private contractors are allegedly shielding some of them from public view, and they haven’t always arrived here for the betterment of mankind.

“The logical fallacy there is, because they’re advanced, they’re kind,” Grusch noted. But the reality is quite different, he said, claiming that UFOs have engaged in “malevolent activity,” particularly near nuclear sites. (RELATED: UFO Videos Would ‘Harm National Security’ If Released, Navy Claims)

But the only thing scarier than aliens is those who protect their secret. Grusch claimed that he’s “heard some really un-American things I don’t want to repeat right now,” in regards to cover-ups of UFO programs.