UFO Intel Whistleblower Turns Over Classified Documentation Alleging US Retrieval Of Alien Craft

News broke Monday of a former intelligence officer who claims he turned over information proving the existence of deeply covert programs that currently possess intact and damaged alien crafts.

During an interview with NewsNation, air force veteran and whistleblower David Grusch, 36, alleged that the intelligence community is illegally withholding classified documentation of aircraft of non-human origin from Congress and the general public.

After serving his country as a combat officer in Afghanistan, Grusch held various positions, including some at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), according to the Debrief. He served as a reconnaissance office’s representative at the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force between 2019 and 2021 and later was co-lead for the analysis. The office was subsequently rebranded as the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO).

During his time with the UAP task force, Grusch claimed that he and his colleagues were refused access to a “broad crash retrieval program.” The program reportedly centered on retrieving alien aircrafts that had crashed or landed on Earth, and there were “quite a number” that AARO was not granted access.

Grusch claimed he has handed over all of his data to Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General, and filed a whistleblower complaint. None of the data Grusch claims he has handed over has been reviewed by journalists or anyone outside of Congress or the intelligence community.

The Debrief detailed a series of other well-respected members of the U.S. military and Intel community who characterized Grusch as “beyond reproach,” while others confirmed much of his story.

“A number of well-placed current and former officials have shared detailed information with me regarding this alleged program, including insights into the history, governing documents and the location where a craft was allegedly abandoned and recovered,” former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence Christopher Mellon told the outlet. “However, it is a delicate matter getting this potentially explosive information into the right hands for validation. This is made harder by the fact that, rightly or wrongly, a number of potential sources do not trust the leadership of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office established by Congress.” (RELATED: UFO Videos Would ‘Harm National Security’ If Released, Navy Claims)

You can watch Grusch’s interview here.