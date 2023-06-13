Trump Heading To Miami Courthouse For Arraignment On Federal Charges

Former President Donald Trump will head to a Miami courthouse Tuesday afternoon for his arraignment in relation to classified documents.

The indictment marks the first time a former president has been federally charged. Trump announced Thursday he was indicted by special counsel Jack Smith in the investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents after he left the Oval Office.

Trump arrived Monday afternoon in Miami and spent the night at Trump National Doral. Trump supporters showed up outside the hotel with flags and Uncle Sam costumes and police had to intervene to break up Trump’s critics from his supporters, the Miami Herald reported.

The former president fired off a series of posts on Truth Social in the hours before being arraigned.

Trump is facing 37 charges in relation to his handling of documents at Mar-a-Lago. His charges include 31 counts of alleged violation of the Espionage Act, as well as one count of “conspiracy to obstruct justice”; one count of “withholding a document or record”; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record”; one count of “concealing a document in a deferral investigation”; one count of “scheme to conceal”; and one count of “false statements and representations.” (RELATED: REPORT: Trump Aide Indicted In Classified Documents Case)

He told Politico on Saturday that he would “never leave” the presidential race, even if convicted.

“I’ll never leave,” Trump told the outlet on his plane. “Look, if I would have left, I would have left prior to the original race in 2016. That was a rough one. In theory that was not doable.”